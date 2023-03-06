Those interested in equine and agribusiness, the College of Central Florida (CF) is inviting the community to their Vintage Farm Campus for an Educational Field Day to learn firsthand about these programs and explore all that Vintage Farm has to offer.
Equine topics to be covered include clicker training, genetics of sport horses, writing judging arguments, therapeutic modalities, bandaging, round pen work, handling and horse care.
For agribusiness, it'll be a demonstration of ongoing horticulture work and the integration of technology in agribusiness management.
Both CF programs occur on the 103-acre working farm which will be open for tours and demonstrations by students, faculty and alumni.
The field day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The Vintage Farm Campus is located at 4020 S.E. Third Ave., Ocala.
CF offers the only hands-on agriculture-related learning programs in the Florida College System, with certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees available in equine studies and agribusiness.
