Those interested in equine and agribusiness, the College of Central Florida (CF) is inviting the community to their Vintage Farm Campus for an Educational Field Day to learn firsthand about these programs and explore all that Vintage Farm has to offer.

Equine topics to be covered include clicker training, genetics of sport horses, writing judging arguments, therapeutic modalities, bandaging, round pen work, handling and horse care.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.