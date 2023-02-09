For those curious about the local Mertailor's Mermaid Aquarium Encounter and the story behind its creation, the College of Central Florida will be hosting the founder of Mertailor, Eric Ducharme, for “The Makings of a Mertailor” presentation and exhibit.
Ducharme started the thriving Mertailor business, which designs and makes mermaid tails for its customers, when he was 14 years old.
He began by making mermaid tails "out of anything he could find" as a kid after seeing the famous Weeki Wachee mermaids as a preschooler and gaining the desire to be a merman himself.
Now at age 27, Ducharme creates magical mermaid tails for people all over the world, even for celebrities like Lady Gaga and several tails have appeared in films, TV shows, commercials and music videos.
The presentation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the Charles S. Dean Sr. Educational Center at the Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. It is free and open to the public.
After the presentation is over, attendees will be invited to view an art exhibit of Ducharme’s work, which will be on display on the upper level of Building 2 from March 29 through April 28. The building is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
