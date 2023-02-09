Mertailor's Mermaid Aquarium Encounter

The Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter, founded by Eric Ducharme, offers visitors a chance to interact with a wide variety of exotic, aquatic animals as well as exotic birds.

 Matthew Beck/Chronicle photo editor

For those curious about the local Mertailor's Mermaid Aquarium Encounter and the story behind its creation, the College of Central Florida will be hosting the founder of Mertailor, Eric Ducharme, for “The Makings of a Mertailor” presentation and exhibit.

Ducharme started the thriving Mertailor business, which designs and makes mermaid tails for its customers, when he was 14 years old.

