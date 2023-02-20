Cervical cancer in Citrus County is on the rise as both the incidence and death rate are now significantly higher than the state rate, according to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Each year, roughly 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the United States, typically in women between the ages of 35 and 44. However, if discovered early, it is highly treatable and associated with long survival and good quality of life, per HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
The Florida Department of Health says that annual screenings for women in Florida are on the decline and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital gynecologist Dr. Ashok Buddhadev is concerned that there may be a lack of awareness about the importance of regular screening.
“Annual well woman examinations that consist of a pelvic exam, pap smear and HPV test are very important,” said Buddhadev. “Most cervical cancers are caused by the HPV infection. Even latex condoms, which prevent most sexually transmitted diseases, do not prevent the transmission of this virus.”
Cervical cancer used to be one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in American women, before the availability of the Papanicolaou (Pap) smear test and more recently the human papillomavirus (HPV) test.
Despite cervical cancer being a preventable and treatable disease, it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide. It’s through regular screenings, like pap smear, that can help detect and identify those abnormal cells before they turn into cancer, catching it in the early stages when it is most treatable.
“We are seeing a higher incidence of cervical cancer due to HPV infection,” said Buddhadev. “It does not show any warning symptoms in the early stage which is why it is so essential to get annual exams as recommended once a woman is sexually active or age 21.”
One of the ways women can stay on top of it is by being aware of any changes in their bodies, such as abnormal vaginal bleeding or pain during intercourse, and reporting any symptoms to their healthcare provider immediately. Buddhadev also recommends taking care of your overall health by maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking.
