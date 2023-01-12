Disney Changes

People visit Magic Kingdom Park on April 18, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista. Osceola County took another step in a process begun last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governing status. The county asked the state legislature to increase state oversight, accountability, and transparency of the district, and to revise “the selection process, membership qualifications, and compensation for the governing body of the District.”

 Ted Shaffrey

The county issued a notice last week asking the state Legislature to amend, reenact or repeal the law that established the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave Disney and several other entities special tax and regulatory status.

