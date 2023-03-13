In 2011, the longtime Hernando Civic Center was disbanding as a club after more than 60 years.
When club president Judy Bannister told the late Ginger West, whose Family Resource Center was located in the building next to the club’s building, West wondered how she could help them.
However, the club wanted to help her — by giving her and the Family Resource Center their 40-by-60-foot newly refurbished clubhouse, valued at $130,000, free and clear.
It had a new roof, new heating and air conditioning system and new appliances.
Leadership Citrus volunteered to take on the outside as their project, doing some landscaping, putting up fences and repairing picnic tables.
It became the Family Resource Center’s outreach center called “Connections,” a place where people can use computers to apply for food stamps, get an ID or do a job search; a place where the local homeless people could hang out, take a shower, watch a movie, work a puzzle or do their laundry.
Church groups volunteered to provide lunch for whoever stopped by, which continues today, every day but Saturdays.
About 13 years ago, Connections also started providing free medical care to people with no insurance.
“This is my 31st year as a volunteer with Ginger, and we started this clinic when we kept seeing the need for free medical care among the people we served,” said Nuris Lemire, Family Resource Center board president. “Ginger’s legacy continues.”
•••
On a typical Wednesday morning, a team of volunteer nurses and one of two volunteer retired physicians, Dr. Bradley Ruben and Dr. Virginia Madala, ready the Connections center to become a free, walk-in medical clinic.
Ruben, a retired family practice physician and critical care specialist, is the medical director.
Madala is a retired allergist.
Dr. Jim Lemire served as the first medical director until he retired after 10 years.
Each Wednesday, people seeking medical care can come in, sign in at the front desk and then are seen by the nurses for triage before seeing the doctor.
Clinic hours are from 9 to 11 a.m., with the last sign-in at 10:45 a.m. Everyone who signs in is seen the same day.
“At times we’ve seen 15-17 people, but a lot of our people have left the area,” Nuris Lemire said. “Plus, we have new people in the community who don’t know we’re here or what we do.”
From the beginning, she said, the clinic has been under the umbrella of the Florida Health Department’s Office of Rural Health.
“They helped us put the clinic together,” Lemire said. “We’re registered with them, and all our nurses are certified to volunteer here.”
The clinic is funded by donations to cover such things as the cost of prescriptions for patients with no income or resources, also for follow-up testing for people with cancer.
Dr. Ruben said they do what they can with what they have, but he would love to be able to do more.
“I’d like to see an EKG machine here, also a defibrillator,” he said. “The health department gave us an exam table and other things, but the biggest thing needed is money to take care of these people.
“They come in here with infections in their teeth, they can’t afford medication,” he said. “I’d like to see some funding so we can help them.”
Also, the Pregnancy and Family Life Center of Citrus County mobile unit comes to Connections each Wednesday to offer free pregnancy tests, STD tests for men and women, women’s wellness, community referrals and limited OB ultrasounds.
Dr. Mandala said her dream is to have an allergy clinic at Connections, to at least test for allergies and advise on ways to avoid certain allergens, such as food allergies.
“Right now, the biggest thing is to let the community know we have this clinic here that can help so much,” Lemire said. “A lot of people know we do food and clothing (at the main Family Resource Center) but have no idea of the medical help we can provide.
“And we try to find out what their needs are beyond medical needs,” she said. “We ask them about how they got into their situation and what they need to get out of it. It’s not just giving them a fish; it’s teaching them how to fish for a lifetime.”
Connections is at 3848 E Parsons Point Road, Hernando.
The Family Resource Center is at 3660 N Carl G Rose Hwy, Hernando, FL 34442.
Phone: 352-344-1001.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Hernandofrc