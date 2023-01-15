Come by the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Friday, Jan. 27, and sing happy birthday to Lu the Hippopotamus for his historic 63rd birthday.
The park will host a special birthday bash celebration at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in which visitors and kids can sing happy birthday to the beloved hippo and enjoy specially made seasonal fruit popsicles made by The Hyppo, a Florida-based gourmet ice pops company, according to Kate Spratt, Park Services Specialist.
Park staff will also bring out Lu’s birthday cake for him to enjoy during the festivities and singing.
Popsicles will be served at the 10:30 a.m. presentation and are on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last, so don’t miss out. The Hyppo makes these popsicles from all natural, fresh sources.
Lu the African Hippopotamus is a longtime resident of Homosassa Springs, having moved here in 1964 from where he was born at the San Diego Zoo in 1960.
In 1989, the beloved exotic animal was made an official Honorary Citizen of the state of Florida so that he could live out his days at the park in peace without the threat of having to move again.
Come out and visit Lu in his home and join the celebration of this hippo’s long life at the park.
Regular park admission applies for this event. For more information, go to the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park’s Facebook page or call the state park at 352-423-5600. For more information on The Hyppo, go to thehyppo.com.
