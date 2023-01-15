Lu the Hippo celebrating 63rd birthday

Lu the Hippopotamus will be turning 63 years old on Jan. 27 and Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will be hosting a special birthday celebration for him at the park.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Come by the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Friday, Jan. 27, and sing happy birthday to Lu the Hippopotamus for his historic 63rd birthday.

The park will host a special birthday bash celebration at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in which visitors and kids can sing happy birthday to the beloved hippo and enjoy specially made seasonal fruit popsicles made by The Hyppo, a Florida-based gourmet ice pops company, according to Kate Spratt, Park Services Specialist.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.