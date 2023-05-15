CCSO races in Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies carried the "Flame of Hope" across the county Saturday in honor of Special Olympics Florida.
Since 1981, law enforcement agencies across the nation have embarked on foot in a tradition known as the Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Florida.
"Here at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, we are proud to once again represent our county, region and state by showing up and being a part of this event," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "For many members of the CCSO family, this is more than a one-day event. Some volunteer year-round, and some donate regularly, but each of our deputies put on their uniforms each day and proudly display their badges as a promise to protect and serve all residents of our county."
Law enforcement officers from more than 300 Florida agencies participated in the Torch Run, and more than 5,000 officers carry the torch, also known as the “Flame of Hope,” on a 1,500–mile relay through 67 counties in Florida.
Citrus County's relay participants met at the Sheriff's Crystal River Community Resource Office on U.S. Highway 19, where the run started at 7:30 a.m.
Runners covered a distance of more than 3 miles, traveling east along State Road 44 with the torch to the Publix in the Crystal Springs Plaza at the intersection of County Road 486. Publix grocery store chain, an event sponsor, provided fruit and drinks for all the relay participants.
At 9:30 a.m., bicyclists started the second leg of the cross-county relay, pedaling the 14-mile stretch from the Crystal Springs Plaza to the Inverness Publix.
Upon arrival, participants and clients from the Key Training Center began their walk to the CCSO operations building in downtown Inverness, arriving around 11:30 a.m. where CoreCivic then provided lunch for everyone involved.
Those needing help connecting with area resources pertaining to an intellectual disability should reach out to CCSO's Behavioral Health Department at 352-249-2790 and ask to speak with a member of their team.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929 or georgia.sullivan@chronicleonline.com.