CCSO races in Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the annual Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run that benefits Special Olympics Florida, a tradition that law enforcement agencies across the nation have participated in since 1981.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies carried the "Flame of Hope" across the county Saturday in honor of Special Olympics Florida.

