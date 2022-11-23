Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday.
During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people tend to hit the road after drinking. The CCSO agency would rather see you "Get Stuffed, not Cuffed", so please enjoy the holidays, but do not drink and drive, an agency news release stated.
According to NHTSA, approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. Impaired driving can result in many known and unknown consequences with the worst being the death of yourself, a passenger, or anyone else traveling along the roadway.
"Buzzed driving is drunk driving," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "Citrus County Sheriff's deputies will be out in force during the upcoming holidays, and there will be consequences for those who choose to drive impaired on our roadways. Driving under the influence is illegal, dangerous, and jeopardizes everyone's safety. Drive sober, Citrus - together, we can save lives."
In 2020, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk-driving crashes nationwide, according to NHTSA -185 of those deaths were during the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you believe an impaired driver is operating a vehicle, pull over and dial 911 immediately.