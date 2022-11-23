CCSO 2020 Logo
Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday.

During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people tend to hit the road after drinking. The CCSO agency would rather see you "Get Stuffed, not Cuffed", so please enjoy the holidays, but do not drink and drive, an agency news release stated.

