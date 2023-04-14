The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office recognized the members of its Animal Control Unit during National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week (April 9 through April 15).
As heartbreaking as it is, Citrus County is no stranger to animal abuse. Animal Control Officers respond to a multitude of calls, from loose animals to noise complaints and, of course, welfare checks on animals when someone calls in concerned about their level of care.
“I am thankful for our dedicated Animal Control Officers and everything they do to help protect the lives of helpless animals,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
“I am grateful for our employees and the Citrus County Shelter staff as well, who ensure we have a safe place to bring these animals after they are removed from egregious conditions. This teamwork goes even further than a safe space for the animals; thanks to both our ACOs and other sheriff office staff, we have successfully charged multiple offenders, saving countless innocent animals from deplorable lives.”
The Sheriff’s Office pointed to the case of Jason Munn, who attempted to relocate animals in his possession by surrendering 14 dogs to the shelter, three of which showed signs of long periods of neglect. Subsequently, Munn was arrested last year, and this February, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for 21 counts of aggravated animal cruelty charges. Munn will also serve a 12-month period of home confinement, undergo mental health treatment, and never own an animal for the rest of his life.
This past year, the Animal Control unit was able to put together an unprecedented number of criminal cases to hold errant pet owners responsible for abusive and neglectful environments they created for their animals. They ended up doubling their numbers from 2021. Some of these cases, such as the take-down of multiple cock-fighting rings, even extended beyond Citrus County borders reaching as far as the Philippines.
Altogether, they were able to rescue 396 animals from inhumane conditions, offering them the opportunity to thrive in safer conditions elsewhere. “I just want to take a minute to applaud the most dedicated and hard-working team around,” said Animal Control Unit Supervisor Lora Peckham. “I’m so proud to be a part of this team and am so grateful to work with our amazing ACO volunteers. Thanks to each and every one of you for continuing to focus on helping animals and being the voice of those that can’t speak!”