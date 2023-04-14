animal control

Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach congratulates county Animal Control officers and Sheriff's Office employees during National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week.

 Photo provided

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office recognized the members of its Animal Control Unit during National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week (April 9 through April 15).

As heartbreaking as it is, Citrus County is no stranger to animal abuse. Animal Control Officers respond to a multitude of calls, from loose animals to noise complaints and, of course, welfare checks on animals when someone calls in concerned about their level of care.

