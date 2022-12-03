As the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s substance abuse advocates go door to door in neighborhoods with high overdose rates, they’re NOT looking to arrest people.

They’re looking to save lives and offer help to people who struggle with an addiction to drugs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Kerry Norton

Norton
Sydney Frisbie

Frisbie

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.