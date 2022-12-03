As the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s substance abuse advocates go door to door in neighborhoods with high overdose rates, they’re NOT looking to arrest people.
They’re looking to save lives and offer help to people who struggle with an addiction to drugs.
“When we (encounter) someone with a substance use issue, our goal is to get them connected to services and community resources,” said Sgt. Rachel Montgomery, CCSO behavioral health sergeant.
The two substance abuse advocates for the sheriff’s office, Kerry Norton and Sydney Frisbie, are civilians, working in Montgomery’s behavioral health unit.
“How this started, our numbers for drug overdoses had actually started to decrease this year and the (advocates) had some down time and we started looking at ways we could be more proactive,” Montgomery said. “One of those was going into neighborhoods, especially those where we’ve had a high volume of overdoses and drug use.”
They started going door to door in November, so they are only a month into the program.
So far, the neighborhoods they’ve gone to are Apache Shores, the area of Hernando off State Road 200 near the Withlacoochee River, and Hilltop Village in Inverness, off Croft Avenue and Dawson Drive in Inverness.
“Kerry picked random houses, talking to people, and she actually made contact with four people who were interested in receiving services, and these were people we had not had previous reports for drug overdoses or other drug activity,” Montgomery said.
When Norton and Frisbie go out into the neighborhoods, a CCSO detective is often with them for safety purposes, but they’re in the background.
“When detectives were doing this same thing, we found that most people don’t like to talk to law enforcement because they fear they’re going to be arrested or the information they give will be given to someone else and their name’s going to be provided,” Montgomery said. “But with civilians, we’ve gotten a lot more intelligence from people.
“We’ve had a lot more contacts and what I consider true case management where we stay in contact with them and assist them with CareerSource to get work or connect them with disability benefits, things like that,” she said.
As Montgomery explained, most of the people they are seeking are afraid of being arrested and it’s not uncommon for someone who has overdosed and has been revived by a dose of naloxone (“Narcan”) to run away.
Similarly, if there’s drug activity going on at a home where the advocates are knocking on the door, there’s a reluctance to answer the doorbell.
“They don’t know that, by statute (Florida Statute 893.21), we can’t arrest someone who’s overdosed,” she said. “If there’s paraphernalia or a user amount of drugs or they’re on probation, we can’t arrest them ... we’re there to get them help.
“We want people to not die, but live a good life,” she said.
The advocates leave behind an “opioid overdose kit” with two doses of Narcan nasal spray and a pamphlet with information such as warning signs of drug misuse, symptoms of overdose, frequently asked questions, information about Narcan and phone numbers of local addiction treatment resources.
When the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network program is up and running in Citrus County, which Montgomery said will hopefully be this month, people wanting help for their substance addiction will be able to get Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and help finding further treatment resources and programs.
For local substance abuse treatment resources, call:
• Lifestream Behavioral Center at 866-355-9394;
• Groups We Recover Together at 407-392-0849;
• Spring Gardens Recovery at 352-484-1999; and,
• Zero Hour Life Center at 352-765-4943.
For a full list of resources, visit http://startyourrecovery.org or www.findtreatment.samhsa.gov.