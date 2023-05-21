Sheri Moeckel retired on Wednesday after more than 35 years of service to the community at the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
"It's always difficult to say goodbye, but after a noteworthy career dedicated to faithful public service to our community, we wish Sheri the best in her retirement," said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Whatever comes next, we hope it brings the same joy to her as she brought to us over these past many years."
Moeckel's career began in January 1988 as a communications officer, where she worked to dispatch first responders to calls for service throughout the county.
In October of 2007, her journey as a civil clerk for CCSO began. Since then, she has helped the residents of Citrus County by receiving and administering judicial processes for execution by civil deputies.
Throughout her career, Moeckel earned several awards and accolades for her efforts in helping and serving the community. These include multiple letters of commendation, Certificates of Commendation, a Unit Citation and letters of appreciation from citizens.