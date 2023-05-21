Sheri Moeckel and Sheriff Prendergast

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast shakes the hand of Sheri Moeckel, CCSO civil clerk, as they celebrate her retirement after over 35 years of service to the community.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Sheri Moeckel retired on Wednesday after more than 35 years of service to the community at the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

"It's always difficult to say goodbye, but after a noteworthy career dedicated to faithful public service to our community, we wish Sheri the best in her retirement," said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Whatever comes next, we hope it brings the same joy to her as she brought to us over these past many years."

