CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name due to the ongoing investigation, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle