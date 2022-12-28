A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name due to the ongoing investigation, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman.
According to Carman, deputies received a call for service around 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred at a residence off East Winnetka Street in Hernando.
Upon arrival, deputies located a juvenile male with a gunshot wound and another male victim who had been battered. Both victims were transported for medical treatment and have since been released from the hospital, Carman said.
Detectives also responded to the location and it was discovered that this incident stemmed from a previous altercation, which occurred inside the home, Carman said.