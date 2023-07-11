The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old man on aggravated animal cruelty charges Thursday, July 6.

dog

Deputies responded to a call for service regarding suspected animal cruelty and arrest of Andrew Teachman on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. A concerned complainant had reported that the dogs at Teachman’s residence were in poor physical condition and living in distressing conditions.

