The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old man on aggravated animal cruelty charges Thursday, July 6.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for service regarding suspected animal cruelty and arrested Andrew Teachman on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. A concerned complainant had reported that the dogs at Teachman’s residence were in poor physical condition and living in distressing conditions.
Upon arriving at the scene, CCSO deputies discovered that Teachman had been absent from his home for over 24 hours. With no response at the front door, deputies conducted a perimeter search and found a slightly ajar window through which they could observe the interior. Upon smelling a strong stench of feces and urine emanating from the room, deputies peered inside and witnessed a distressing sight. The room contained two dogs living in deplorable conditions, covered in feces. One dog, a visibly emaciated black bulldog mix, was roaming freely, while the second dog, confined to a wire crate, had a clearly protruding spine.
Noticing an empty and dry metal bowl through the window, deputies contacted Teachman, who claimed he would send someone to meet with them since he was out of town. However, after a significant wait, it became apparent that no assistance was forthcoming. Consequently, deputies decided to enter the residence through the ajar window to provide immediate care for the dogs.
Upon gaining entry, deputies the dogs in a crate, severely malnourished and covered in both dry and wet feces, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The dogs were promptly removed from the premises via the open window, and deputies wasted no time in providing them with water. Due to the room’s lack of ventilation and the window air-conditioning unit being off, the dogs were subjected to extreme heat. Weather reports indicated a heat index of 109 degrees on the day in question.
Following their rescue, the dogs were transported to the Citrus County Animal Shelter, where they will receive necessary care and attention.