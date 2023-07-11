When you’re in need, when you’re overwhelmed and don’t know who to call or who you can trust — plus, you don’t have transportation – sometimes you end up doing nothing, which makes matters worse.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and local nonprofits and help agencies in the community want people to know that they are here to help.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Unit is hosting “Here to Help” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Highway in Crystal River.
This “one-stop-shop” event is designed to reach citizens struggling in a variety of areas: those without housing, those who are struggling with substance use or dealing with mental health conditions as well as other challenging life circumstances, and better connect them to resources in our community by bringing them all to one centralized location.
Those needing transportation in order to attend the Aug. 3 event can go to any Citrus County Transit bus stop location and a bus will bring you to the event for free.
At a planning meeting with Sheriff’s Office and community resource agencies representatives, CCSO Sgt. Rachel Montgomery, who heads the CCSO Behavioral Health Unit, said, “Often a community has all these nonprofits and (agencies) offering services who are all doing their own thing, some having overlapping services, and it can be confusing.
“But the Sheriff’s Office works for everybody in the community and we want to bring everyone together, to work together, to provide services to the people who need them most.”
Part of the work of the Behavioral Health Unit is to be out in the community, talking to people, building rapport and identifying needs.
Their message: “We’re here to help.”
In addition to information about resources that are available to people, the agencies at this event will be providing actual services such as:
Hygiene products, hot meals, food to take home, food stamp assistance, haircuts, clothing/blankets and bicycle repairs.
Substance use and mental health services, peer support, veteran services, pet services and pet supplies.
For those who want help finding a job, employment agencies can assist.
Vaccinations, health screenings, wound care and pregnancy assistance.
This event is provided at no cost thanks to the support provided by the following community partners: Assurance Wireless, The Bridge 4 Veterans, Career Source Citrus Levy Marion, Citrus County Animal Shelter, Citrus County Fire Rescue Community Paramedics, Citrus County Pregnancy Center, Citrus County Transit, Citrus County Veterans Affairs Office, Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Daystar Life Center of Citrus County, Habitat for Humanity, God’s Shed of Love, Groups Recover Together, Langley Health Services, Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition, Inc., NAMI Citrus, Taylor Rental, The Path, Sanctuary Mission, Inc. Department of Veterans Affairs and Zero Hour Life Center
For more information about this event, call Sydney Frisbie at 352-201-2640 or a member of the Behavioral Health Unit at 352-249-2706.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.