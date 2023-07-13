smoking

State and local officials are cracking down on selling tobacco products to minors.

 Photo by Pixabay

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) joined forces with state investigators from the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) recently in an enforcement operation aimed at making sure businesses were following the law when it comes to selling alcohol and tobacco to minors.

During the operation, a total of 15 randomly selected establishments throughout Citrus County were visited to evaluate their internal procedures regarding the sale of alcohol or tobacco products to minors. Four of these establishments were found to be in violation.

