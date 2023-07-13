The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) joined forces with state investigators from the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) recently in an enforcement operation aimed at making sure businesses were following the law when it comes to selling alcohol and tobacco to minors.
During the operation, a total of 15 randomly selected establishments throughout Citrus County were visited to evaluate their internal procedures regarding the sale of alcohol or tobacco products to minors. Four of these establishments were found to be in violation.
The following establishments were found to be non-compliant and received one misdemeanor citation each:
• Race Trac: Located at 3310 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.
• Circle K #5995: Located at 2025 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
• Skippers Liquors: Located at 3451 E. Louise Lane, #104, Hernando.
• Sunoco: Located at 6971 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
In contrast, the following establishments were found to be operating in full compliance:
• WAWA: Located at 2932 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
• Shamrock Inn: Located at 8343 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
• Dollar General #14249: Located at 6915 N. Florida Ave., Hernando.
• Niko's Neighborhood Bar: Located at 5210 N. Florida Ave., Hernando.
• Texaco Food Mart: Located at 645 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
CVS Pharmacy #3700: Located at 3506 Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando.
Walgreens #5980: Located at 795 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando.
Ozello Island Outpost: Located at 14231 W Ozello Trail, Crystal River.
Walgreens: Located at 310 NE US Hwy 19, Crystal River.
Walgreens: Located at 9427 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa.