Cavallo Restaurant is a step closer to reopening.
The owner is preparing to request final inspections with the county for the restaurant and event barn permits, according to Joanna Coutu, the county’s land development division director.
Citrus County in December cited the business owner for failure to obtain permits to build the on-site Farmer’s Market structure and not having a certificate of occupancy to open.
That building has since been torn down but other parts of the Cavallo facility, including the restaurant and winery, has been closed while the owner worked with the county on permitting.
Located at 8123 County Road 491 in Lecanto, Cavallo is noted for its tranquil location surrounded by trees.
Josh Wooten, president/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, called this development good news because Cavallo is a destination place and attracts customers from all over.
“I had heard that the county went there to work out what the issues were,” he said. “Evidently there’s been a coming together of the minds. It’s been a rough, long road.”
Wooten said Cavallo is known for the beautiful scenery of the wooded site and “the feeling you get from being out in the country.”
Philip Bomhoff opened Cavallo Estate Winery in 2015, calling it a combination of Italian culture and old Florida tranquility.
In March 2020, he expanded operations by opening Cavallo Farm & Market on 40 acres of his blueberry farm.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
