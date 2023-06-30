Cavallo

In lieu of fines from the county for code violations, Cavallo Farm and Market was torn down. But other parts of the Cavallo property may soon reopen.

Cavallo Restaurant is a step closer to reopening.

The owner is preparing to request final inspections with the county for the restaurant and event barn permits, according to Joanna Coutu, the county’s land development division director.

