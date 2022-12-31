Cavallo

In lieu of fines from the county for code violations, Cavallo Farm and Market is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.

 

Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open.

In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

