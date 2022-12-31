Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open.
In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
The entire business has been closed for several weeks.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“The county’s code compliance office has been in discussions with Cavallo for some time regarding building permitting,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said.
Philip Bomhoff opened Cavallo Estate Winery in 2015, calling it a combination of Italian culture and old Florida tranquility.
In March 2020, he expanded operations at his location off 8123 County Road 491 in Lecanto by opening Cavallo Farm & Market on 40 acres of his blueberry farm. The boutique and produce market stocked baked goods, jams, jellies and wine. He had 10 employees.
Cavallo could not be reached for comment. The county supplied the Chronicle with this timeline of events:
April 20, 2022: County code compliance received the case from the building division.
April 25, 2022: Code compliance issues a notice of violation stating that work started on the Farmer’s Market before the issuance of a permit.
July 20, 2022: The case was heard at a special master hearing and the owner found guilty. The owner was given 180 days from July 21, 2022, to abate the violation or be fined $150 daily. Cavallo closed the next day.
Nov. 14, 2022: County code compliance office received a call from an individual stating the building in violation will be removed.
“We were told that blueberry crops were not producing and that is why they are closing,” according to Code Compliance Director JC Charlton.
Jan. 18, 2023: A compliance inspection at the property will take place.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.