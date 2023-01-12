Citrus County Fire Rescue CCFR Logo
Citrus County Fire Rescue

Two cats died in an early morning structure fire Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12.

Crews responded at 3:55 a.m. Monday to a reported residential structure fire on North Redwood Avenue in Hernando, where the single-story structure was found to be approximately 40% involved with fire, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.

