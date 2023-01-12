Two cats died in an early morning structure fire Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12.
Crews responded at 3:55 a.m. Monday to a reported residential structure fire on North Redwood Avenue in Hernando, where the single-story structure was found to be approximately 40% involved with fire, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
A full survey of the property was conducted and power was secured. Contact was made with the homeowner in the front yard, who advised that everyone was out of the structure except for 12 cats, Marsh said.
Two personnel went inside to extinguish the fire, Marsh said. Eight cats were found during primary and secondary searches, removed and provided oxygen support by rescue crew members. Two cats were found deceased, and crews assisted the homeowner with burial on the property. Two remaining cats were unable to be located. Crews retrieved personal items from the residence for the property owner, Marsh said.
The fire was brought under control by 4:15 a.m. Damage is estimated at approximately $142,000 for property and contents, Marsh said. Upon investigating, the property owner said he had been cooking when he fell asleep and woke to the kitchen on fire. No injuries were reported.
Due to the extensive damage to the home, it is uninhabitable, Marsh said. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the displaced occupants. The power company arrived on scene to disconnect power. The last unit cleared the scene at 6:41 a.m.
None injured in Inverness blaze
No one was injured in a late evening fire Friday, Jan. 6, at an Inverness structure fire, Marsh wrote Thursday to the Chronicle.
Fire crews responded at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to a reported residential structure fire on North Robin Hood Road in Inverness, where a single-story structure was found to be fully involved with fire, Marsh said. Firefighters from Highlands, Hernando, Pine Ridge, Floral City, Kensington, Connell Heights, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
A full survey of the property was conducted where live power lines were noted and marked for safety and a defensive attack was initiated. While suppression activities were being conducted, Marsh said, contact was made with all three occupants who were able to safely self-evacuate and were evaluated by EMS crews on the scene. No injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control as of 9:15 p.m. The structure and contents were a total loss, Marsh said. Upon investigating, one of the occupants said he was sleeping and woke to smoke inside the residence. He then made contact with another occupant who said the fire started in a bedroom and they exited the structure, Marsh said. The third occupant arrived on the scene while the fire was being extinguished.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, Marsh said.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the displaced occupants. The power company arrived on scene to disconnect power. The last unit cleared the scene at 1 a.m. Jan. 7.