'Cat Fund' Eyes $10 Billion in Ian Losses

A yacht sits in the front yard of a home In the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a state program that provides critical backup coverage to property insurers, is estimated to have $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian, officials said.

 Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a state program that provides critical backup coverage to property insurers, is estimated to have $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian, officials said.

The program commonly known as the “Cat Fund” will be able to handle Ian’s financial hit, though it will go into the 2023 hurricane season with reduced amounts of cash.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle