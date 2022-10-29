In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness.
Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase a van.
A story in the Chronicle caught the attention of a number of generous people who gave more than Tracy and Ben ever imagined.
Then on Halloween 2020, the family was in a car accident, which shattered Tracy’s arm. Ben and Selina suffered minor injuries, and Slade was unscathed.
The van was totaled, but the insurance covered the cost of another van, which Tracy drives.
Another car wash is planned for Saturday, Nov. 12 at Snow’s Country Market & Charlie’s Produce, 6976 Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Holder, FL 34465.
The car wash begins at 8 a.m.
Donations can also be made via Cash App at $DonationsforSlade.
This car wash is to raise money for a Wonderfold Wagon, a self-contained stroller wagon that will grow with Slade, even if he needs it when he’s a teenager, with a 350-pound weight limit.
“I try to take him out in public as much as I can, but every once in a while he has a meltdown,” Tracy said. “With the Wonderfold Wagon, for example, if we’re at a birthday party with (sister) Selina and her friends and Slade goes into a complete meltdown, instead of saying to Selina, ‘We have to leave,’ I can take him to his wagon and pull the curtain on it to give him his personal (calming) space.
A Wonderfold Wagon costs up to $1,000 and is not covered by the Valdezes’ insurance.
“They would pay for either the Cubby (safety) bed or the wagon, but not both,” Tracy said.
Hailey Roberts, a behavioral analyst familiar with Slade, said in a statement that the wagon would specifically “help improve Slade’s interactions in public places and during social gatherings while reinforcing positive (and) appropriate behaviors.”
Tracy said after the car wash in 2020 she got a phone call from a business in Hernando, telling her she needed to get down there.
“I didn’t know them, but they heard about Slade and they said a woman came in wanting to know how to get in touch with me,” Tracy said. “So, I went down there and she had $1,000 for me to help us get a van.
“She didn’t know me, but her husband had died and she said he would’ve wanted to do this for my family … so, believe me,” she said, “I hope to put my hands on every car that comes to be washed – I’m so grateful.”
