Citrus County residents enjoyed browsing the Corvettes and Camaros lining the streets of downtown Inverness Sunday, March 26, during the annual Corvette & Camaro Only Car Show along with the Vintage Market.
The Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club partnered this year with the Inverness Downtown Business Merchants to bring about 50 vendors to the lawn of the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum for the Vintage Market while the cars were parked from Courthouse Square all the way down North Apopka and Main Street.
The show had largest turnout ever with 168 cars registered this year, and a record of more than 5,000 people filled downtown Inverness on a beautiful, sunny Sunday to shop and browse the cars.
A total of 60 awards were presented to the winners of the show. Close to $3,000 was raised to help support Citrus County veterans.
The Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club would like to thank Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted, City Manager Eric Williams along with the entire staff of Parks and Recreation and the City of Inverness Public Works for their support in helping make the event possible. They also want to thank all of the restaurants on Main Street, especially Stumpknockers on the Square and the Courthouse Cafe, which opened early to accommodate everyone who attended the show.
The show would not have been possible without the support and generosity from the 48 Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club members who volunteered to work the show.
They would also like to thank their sponsors: Corporate Sponsor Wyoming Gun & Hunting Supplies, Ace Hardware Beverly Hills, Ace Hardware Crystal River, Auto Zone Crystal River, Beyond The Stitches, Biscuit Barn, Breakfast Station No. 9, Brooklyn Deli Too, Brother’s Pizza, Bubbaque’s, Cady’s Café, Century 21 Laurie Callahan, Charlie’s Fish House, Chicken King, Citrus County Cruisers, Citrus Hills Nails, Cody’s Roadhouse, Courthouse Cafe, Cove Restaurant, Culver's, Corvette Central, Dockside Ice Cream, Fish Tales, Fresh Start Donuts, Frozen in Time, Grannie’s, Griot’s Garage, Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Hydro-Shine, Jim Green Jewelers, LaCasita, Mama’s Café, Marguerita Grill, Marianna's, Mr. B's Car Wash, Nauti Time Seafood, New England Pastry & Café, Norton’s Riverside Sports Bar, OfficeMax, Papa Willies Bar & Grill, Red’s, Seafood Seller & Café, Rustic Mama’s, Stumpknockers, The Cotton Club, Twisted Oaks Golf Club, Ultra Graphics and World Fusion.