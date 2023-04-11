Car show rides biggest turnout to date 1

Citrus County residents enjoyed browsing the Corvettes and Camaros lining the streets of downtown Inverness Sunday, March 26, during the annual Corvette & Camaro Only Car Show along with the Vintage Market.

A host of Corvettes and Camaros both old and new lined the streets of downtown Inverness Sunday, March 26, during the annual Corvette & Camaro Only Car Show held in conjunction with the Vintage Market.

The Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club partnered this year with the Inverness Downtown Business Merchants to bring about 50 vendors to the lawn of the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum for the Vintage Market while the cars were parked from Courthouse Square all the way down North Apopka and Main Street.

Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club members brought their cars out for display for their annual Corvette & Camaro Only Car Show, which raised close to $3,000 for local veterans.

