Brothers Peter and Luke Bugbee fell in love with the Rainbow River as children while visiting their grandmother Gloria Williams. They’ve since watched their own young children repeat their same adventures on the river.

Now the Bugbees have written and published a children’s book, “Off the Dock,” a love letter to the river and the generations who’ve enjoyed it, based on their childhood memories exploring the Rainbow from Williams’ house and her titular dock on the lower river.

