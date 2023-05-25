Did you know that according to the U.S. Coast Guard, a canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard are considered vessels? Many people who own or rent these recreational paddle craft are not aware of this. As vessels, your canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard must conform to federal, state and local laws.
The basic requirements for these crafts are very simple:
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Have a life jacket onboard for each individual.
Carry a “sound-producing device” – safety whistle or air horn.
Carry a light if you are going to be out after sundown– flashlight.
Your vessel will also be checked for overall condition – hull and deck, deck lines and bungee cords, hardware, bulkheads/airbags/flotation and paddle/oars.
Safety whistles can be purchased for anywhere between $2 and $15. They come in plastic and stainless steel. John Caddigan, Division 15 Staff Officer for Vessel Safety for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, suggests tying a line to the safety whistle and tying that line to a life jacket. The same can be done with a small flashlight.
“But I don’t go out at night!” Even if the plan isn’t to be out in the dark, there could still be “restricted visibility” during the day. Maybe sea fog will roll in or a heavy rainstorm. A flashlight can be shined towards any other vessel around while also blowing the safety whistle. It may be just enough to alert them that someone is there. Anything that makes yourself more visible can save your life.
A bright colored life jacket that is actually worn is another way to be more visible. However, it won’t help if it is under the bungee cords.
The U.S. Coast Guard published its 2021 statistics showing that 160 deaths were from canoes, kayaks and standup paddleboards. Of that group, 85 percent were from drownings. Having a life jacket onboard isn’t enough … you need to wear it.
The prepared kayaker/canoer will have a boat appropriate for the task, be wearing protective clothing and a life jacket, be carrying safety and communication equipment, has the skills to re-board their kayak/canoe or possibly roll and uses good judgment.
When relying on a cell phone for getting help, make sure it is in a “dry bag” and tied to one’s life jacket. Those who spend long days kayaking, canoeing or paddleboarding and find themselves in some wooded or secluded areas might want to invest in a small hand-held marine radio to get help. Some of these radios even have a GPS feature. Price range starts around $60 and increases depending on what features are wanted.
The experienced paddler will probably be in the company of one or more people equally versed in reading the water and self-rescue. The American Canoe Association (ACA) suggests that paddlers “do not paddle alone.” Don’t assume that a powerboat is going to avoid someone. It’s best to try to avoid them. Obey all rules and regulations.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary reminds paddle craft operators that a safe trip begins with assessing conditions and planning a trip, including the return to the starting point. Data is available from a wide array of sources: NOAA forecasts, the local weather station (TV or radio), local residents or previous trip reports. Charts are starting points as the prudent mariner does not rely on a single source of information. These can be found online or at a local marine dealer.