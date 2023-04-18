Rebekah Potter had an idea.
Hemp Pantry, the business she co-owns with her husband, William, and their two sons, Steven and Jeremy, and two daughters-in-law, sells, among other hemp products, edibles.
Edibles are food items, like candies or brownies, infused with CBD (cannabidiol) or Delta 8 THC derived from the cannabis hemp plant.
Neither derivative gets you “high” like the THC in marijuana does.
Potter said she wanted to do something more with edibles, something different, something that would get people to sit up and take notice, and even drive a couple hours from across the state to partake.
“I researched different edibles and what we could do with our cannabis hemp products, and baked goods were in the top 3% of what customers enjoy. So, I started off with a vision of a bakery,” she said, which became the Canna Bakery.
Through more research, she learned about places in Amsterdam, cafés and coffee shops where people can legally buy and smoke weed or hash or eat “space cakes,” cakes or sweets that are infused with cannabis.
“We started off thinking we would be just a bakery, but we don’t do just baked goods,” Potter said. “So, we said, why not make it like a restaurant and offer a variety of things — small bites, non-alcoholic drinks that are infused with cannabis, sweets and savory items?
“So, I’m doing things like banana bread French toast, peach cobbler waffles, lasagna bites and Swiss cheese fondue,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed cooking from the time I was 5, and I get great joy watching people eat my food.”
As Potter explained, when cannabis is ingested, the effects last longer.
Some of the effects of CBD include: it may relieve pain, reduce anxiety, alleviate side effects related to cancer treatment, such as nausea and vomiting; it produces relaxation, helps people with seizure disorders and diseases like Parkinson’s, as well as other conditions.
Effects of Delta 8 THC include feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and potential pain relief, but much milder than the Delta 9 THC that’s in marijuana.
“We have a dosing chart that explains the milligrams and what to expect whether you are a first-time or an experienced consumer,” Potter said. “We’ve had cancer patients that may not be able to eat because of chemo, and they come here and have a meal, and what they’re eating is helping with their nausea, and they have a sense of ‘normalcy’ while they’re here.”
•••
The Canna Bakery, in the same plaza on U.S. 41 in Inverness as Hemp Pantry, is located in the space that was Lynn’s Ice Cream.
When you walk inside the front door, you know you’re somewhere that’s different.
First of all, there are no glass bakery cases. Instead, it looks like a restaurant with a bar area, “budtenders” behind the bar to make a Maryrita or another specialty drink made with no-alcohol vodka or other “spiritless” spirit.
Some of the menu items are already infused and some are “regular” with the option of adding CBD or Delta 8 THC.
“We want this to be a place where anyone can come and feel welcome, as long as they’re 21 or older,” Potter said.
She said so far since they opened at the end of March, a good percentage of their clientele has been baby boomers and also people in their 20s who don’t want to go to bars and drink alcohol.
Another draw is Potter’s son, Steven, a Marine veteran who experiences PTSD.
“He has a way of connecting with other veterans, and they open up on a whole other level with him,” Potter said. “He’s here and he talks to them and they trust him.
“With the pantry and now with Canna Bakery, it’s all about helping people,” Potter said. “I just want everybody to have a place.”
The Canna Bakery is at 2028 Hwy. 44 W., Inverness, FL 34453.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Phone: 352-419-4324
Website: CannaBakery.shop
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/2p8v4uz3