Canna Bakery offers a variety of small-bite options like this Buffalo chicken dip with French bread. A Green Goddess drink option is similar to an apple martini, according to the owners. As with the other food and drink items on the menu, these offerings can be ordered infused with CBD or Delta 8 THC or without infusion.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor
U.S. Marine veteran Steven Potter has opened Canna Bakery with others in his family. Potter says he deals with PTSD and the use of hemp products has made coping with the disorder more manageable. "It will just take that edge off," Potter said. "That edge is taken down, you're calm and feel normal."

Rebekah Potter had an idea.

Canna Bakery is a family-owned operation that includes, from left, Rebekah Potter, her son Steven holding his 6-month-old daughter Lila, and his father William Potter. Another Potter family member is also a partner in the business.

Hemp Pantry, the business she co-owns with her husband, William, and their two sons, Steven and Jeremy, and two daughters-in-law, sells, among other hemp products, edibles.

The mother-and-son team of Rebekah Potter and Steven Potter have partnered with other family to open the Canna Bakery in Inverness.
Like other offerings at Canna Bakery, this banana bread French toast with banana foster sauce and whipped cream can be ordered with or without CBD or Delta 8 THC in the food.
Canna Bakery is located in Inverness across State Road 44 from Caliber Car Wash.
