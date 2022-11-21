Shelter treats

Members of the Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection (CCFAP) have been creating Thanksgiving treats for the dogs and cats at Citrus County Animal Services for the past few years. "We get to give thanks to the animals for the joy they bring into our lives," said CCFAP board member Rory Wells. Pictured, in no order, are: Wanda Moak, Rory Wells, Kathleen McNamara Esche, Jill Barbour, Betsy Sovereign and Cathy Shelton.

 Special to the Chronicle

The dogs and cats at the Citrus County Animal Services shelter have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Several years ago, members of the Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection (CCFAP) cooked up an idea to make tasty Thanksgiving treats for the animals at the shelter.

