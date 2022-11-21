The dogs and cats at the Citrus County Animal Services shelter have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Several years ago, members of the Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection (CCFAP) cooked up an idea to make tasty Thanksgiving treats for the animals at the shelter.
Dogs get roast turkey, mixed vegetables and baked potatoes topped off with broth.
Cats get their own salmon-flavored lickable treats.
Currently, there are 30 dogs and 18 cats at the shelter, but that number changes every day.
Last year, CCFAP added a pack walk before giving out the treats.
As CCFAP board member Rory Wells explained, the board members and shelter volunteers gather early on Thanksgiving morning for a nice long pack walk where each staff member or volunteer takes a dog and everyone walks together — how many dogs can go depends on how many volunteer walkers they have.
They walk from the shelter and up and around the fairgrounds. Dogs without walkers get yard time, so they’re not excluded from holiday fun.
“Then each dog receives their special dinner,” Wells said. “Cats will get special treats as well.
“We all love watching the dogs enjoy their dinners. Some will take their time to enjoy each morsel, others dive right in,” Wells said. “It is heartwarming to spend the holiday with the cats and dogs who have no family of their own yet. We always look for ways to make their life enjoyable while at the shelter, and this is one of the staff and volunteer favorite events. We get to give thanks to the animals for the joy they bring into our lives.”
