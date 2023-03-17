The Camp Izzard public boat ramp near County Road 39 and State Road 200 will likely be closed soon.
It has long been used for boaters to access the Withlacoochee River.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:46 pm
The private owner of the site asked the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to relinquish the easement that had been in place since 1962. Citrus County in 1990, through a memo of understanding, has been providing litter collection, law enforcement and maintenance of the county road leading to the boat landing site.
But boats need not despair.
County commissioners Tuesday agreed in consensus for staff to work with FWC to identify other public boating sites near Camp Izzard.
And commissioners reminded folks Tuesday that the county-owned and maintained Spruce boat ramp is just 1.5 miles down the road at 4863 E. Spruce Drive in Dunnellon.
The Spruce site provides a boat ramp with dock, parking, and a pavilion.
With the expected closing of the Camp Izzard ramp, a bit of history will be gone.
Camp Izzard was a fortification of the U.S. Army built along the Withlacoochee River during the Seminole Wars. It was named for Lieutenant James F. Izzard after he was killed in combat in February 1836.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
