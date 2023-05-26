Starting Saturday, you can stock up on storm-related items without paying the state sales tax.
The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday takes place May 27 through June 9.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Starting Saturday, you can stock up on storm-related items without paying the state sales tax.
The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday takes place May 27 through June 9.
Each year, the Florida Division of Emergency Management encourages residents to take advantage of this tax holiday to prepare for hurricane season.
And this year, there are two such holidays. The second will be Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
During these two 14-day sales tax holidays, Floridians are projected to save $144 million on critical disaster preparedness supplies, according to the state.
Eligible items include:
• Pet leashes, collars and muzzles costing $20 or less.
• Common household items such as paper towels, toilet paper and soap costing $30 or less.
• Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less.
• Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less.
• Coolers costing $60 or less.
• Smoke detectors costing $70 or less.
• Tarps costing $100 or less.
• Generators costing $3,000 or less.
The state encourages residents to stock a disaster supply kit that can last the entire household, including pets, for at least seven days.
The complete disaster supply-kit checklist can be downloaded at floridadisaster.org/kit.
A full list of tax-free items is available at FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.