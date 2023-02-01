Highland Craft Brew Festival

Think about children who, through no fault of their own, cannot fully participate with others at playtime. The sense of isolation and of feeling left-out that they experience keeps children from developing bonds with their peers. That’s the issue for those with physical disabilities, as well as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The Rotary Club of Inverness is hosting its sixth annual Highland Craft Brew Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Inverness Depot, 300 Withlacoochee State Trail. This year, ticket purchases will help create a fully accessible public children’s playground, the only one in Citrus County, at Bryant Park in Inverness.

Bryant Park Concept Plan

The City of Inverness has provided a conceptual plan for the new accessible public children’s playground, indicating locations for the inclusive play areas, bathroom building and sidewalks.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.