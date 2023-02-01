Think about children who, through no fault of their own, cannot fully participate with others at playtime. The sense of isolation and of feeling left-out that they experience keeps children from developing bonds with their peers. That’s the issue for those with physical disabilities, as well as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The Rotary Club of Inverness is hosting its sixth annual Highland Craft Brew Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Inverness Depot, 300 Withlacoochee State Trail. This year, ticket purchases will help create a fully accessible public children’s playground, the only one in Citrus County, at Bryant Park in Inverness.
Citrus County currently does not have a public park with specifically accessible play equipment. The CREST school, part of the Citrus County School System, has accessible equipment because of its students’ abilities, but that is not public access.
The Rotary Club of Inverness wants to make an impact in this area. Club members have been working with the City of Inverness since 2017 on improving Bryant Park, a neighborhood park just a couple of blocks off State Road 44 and convenient to various schools and workplaces.
Alongside the project, the City of Inverness will complement the Rotary club’s playground development with a restroom building and sidewalks.
These playgrounds and the equipment are expensive, with the price tag for something the size of the envisioned Bryant Park location conceivably running at between $100,000 and $200,000. The Highland Craft Brew Festival is going to be a major fundraising effort for the Rotary to be able to support this project.
The Highland Craft Brew Festival, presented by Colonial Jewelry and Pawn, is a must-do event for anyone who loves good beer and having fun. It will feature home brewers, as well as craft breweries from the state and region — including Copp Brewery & Winery from Crystal River and Nine State Brewery from Inverness.
No playground vendor has been engaged yet, so there’s little detail at this point. However, the city has provided a conceptual plan for the park, indicating locations for the inclusive play areas, bathroom building and sidewalks.
General admission festival tickets are $20 in advance or $35 at the door and include unlimited craft beer samples, a souvenir glass and live music.
VIP tickets are $55 in advance or $65 at the door and includes priority parking, one-hour early admission, food in the VIP area, a souvenir event glass and lanyard and live music.
Designated driver tickets are $15 in advance and entitle holders to complimentary soda or water; they do not receive a tasting glass and are not permitted to sample any beer.
All attendees must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid ID for entry into the event. There will be food trucks, a silent auction, 50/50 chances and live music provided by two dynamic bands, Celtic Conundrum and Humans in Disguise.