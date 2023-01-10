supply chain shortages

Wendy Allen listens to her husband Jim Friday morning, Dec. 6, as the couple discuss supply-chain issues that have frustrated them and slowed the construction of their new, nearby home. The delay in construction has forced the couple to live in their recreational vehicle for the past 19 months.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

At least twice a day, every day, Wendy Allen drives from Sandy Oaks RV park to Hernando where her house is being built on Mayan Drive.

More commonly, the 55-year-old retired office manager makes the 20-minute round trip three or four times a day. If there are workers there or materials delivered, she calls it a good day.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

supply chain shortages

Jim Allen sits outside of his recreational vehicle where he and his wife Wendy have lived for more than a year-and-a-half. Their new home in Fairview Estates is under construction and supply-chain shortages have delayed the completion of their home.
supply chain shortages

Jim and Wendy Allen walk toward their Fairview Estates home that is under construction Friday morning, Dec. 6. For the past 19 months, the couple has been living in a motorhome due to supply-chain shortages that have hampered completion of their home. The couple say they drive past the home multiple times daily, checking on progress.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.