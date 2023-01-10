At least twice a day, every day, Wendy Allen drives from Sandy Oaks RV park to Hernando where her house is being built on Mayan Drive.
More commonly, the 55-year-old retired office manager makes the 20-minute round trip three or four times a day. If there are workers there or materials delivered, she calls it a good day.
As of Tuesday, after 488 days since she and her husband first signed the contract to start construction, the house is still not completed. So, she said, there have not been many good days.
“If I drive anywhere, I go by (to see if there’s been any progress),” she said, sitting in a lawn chair outside her cramped RV at Sandy Oaks RV Park.
Allen said that if anyone had told her that her day, and mood, would be dictated by whether there was a little progress building her new home, she would not have believed it.
“It’s generally not my nature … to behave this way, but I’m a desperate woman,” she said Friday during a drive to her unfinished home on 1.6 acres.
Their contract shows the house was supposed to be completed in 240 days, barring labor and supply problems.
But labor and supply shortages, as well as rising prices for building materials, is par for the course today, according to Citrus County — as well as national — builders.
Meanwhile, many Americans wanting to construct a new home are now playing the waiting game as supply-chain slowdowns and a lack of labor are adding months before buyers can move in.
The Allens are not alone in their impatience.
The demand for housing materials started spiking during the pandemic when more people began working from home and either wanted to add more living space to what they had, or buy a new house, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
According to a 2021 U.S. Census Bureau report, it took seven to 12 months to build a home.
That’s up from 2015 when the same federal agency reported it took only about seven months.
Wayne Bardsley, a builder and former president of the Citrus County Builders Association, agreed the problem is both a shortage of skilled labor and materials.
Bardsley said that much of the labor problem is rooted in the Great Recession 15 years ago.
When home prices plummeted and bank foreclosure signs dotted almost every neighborhood, Bardsley said, subcontractors went into different career fields. There was just no work.
Subcontractors and supply vendors who are left now work for larger builders who can supply them with year-round work, he said.
To make matters worse, Bardsley said that the demand for housing in Citrus County has been strong, so builders signed as many contracts to build new homes as they could.
That resulted in every local builder bidding for the same limited labor and materials.
A typical example are trusses, which make up the home’s framework of the roof, he said.
Before the shortages, it took only a few months for trusses to arrive after ordering them. Now, a wait of a year is not uncommon, he said.
Bardsley said he is watching a home being built next to his own residence; it’s been more than a year and the only thing completed is the block framing and trusses.
The numbers bear Bardsley out.
According to the Citrus County Building Department records, in 2008 the number of single-family building permits fell to 337. By 2010 it dipped even lower to 137. That was a drop from more than 3,300 in 2005.
Between 2008 and 2010 was also about the time many skilled laborers left the construction market and pursued more stable careers.
Eventually the market turned around.
By 2018, the detached, single-family building market was recovering in Citrus County with 854 permit applications filed that year.
By 2020 it had climbed to 1,089. In 2021, it had nearly doubled to 1,939.
What’s happening in Citrus County and to the Allens is not unique to this area but is widespread across most of the country.
According to a National Association of Home Builders survey in 2021, shortages of materials were more severe than in any time since tracking the issue in the 1990s.
In the survey, more than 90% of builders reported shortages of appliances, framing lumber, and oriented strand board, which is a type of plywood.
Nearly 90% said they were experiencing a shortage of doors and windows.
Ken Lindquist, also former president of the Citrus County Builders Association, said another problem is prices.
Lindquist said that manufacturers are offering no more than a 30-day price guarantee.
What laborers and supplies that are available often go to builders with the most clout, and those are the builders who build the most, he said.
That means South Florida and communities like The Villages, he said.
“And I don’t see it getting any better,” he said. “I think it’s going to be three or four more years like this.”
As for how long it will take to build your home, Lindquist said, “it depends what the builders have access to.”
Where does that leave Wendy Allen and her husband, Jim?
Jim Allen, 64, and retired from the US Navy, told the Chronicle it’s a good thing the couple already owned an RV and get along in cramped quarters.
What the couple didn’t plan on is the monthly RV park rent that’s about $500 per month and another $100 per month to store their belongings.
Jim Allen said they thought they would be in their home by now and had already planned for half a dozen families and friends to come down and visit.
A week ago the subcontractors delivered and installed toilets into the $568,000 home, but that was all the progress for the week, Jim Allen said.
“They’re working,” Jim Allen said about subcontractors, “but not at my house.”
Workers are now finishing the last of the trim work. The Allens agree there’s only a couple of weeks work left.
Jim Allen said his builder promises he and his wife will be able to move in this month.
As for the promise, Allen shrugged and said he was given the same promise for November and December.