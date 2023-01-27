Two central Florida men were sentenced this week to federal prison for a hate crime they committed in Citrus County in 2021
Brothers 56-year-old Roy Lamar Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Dewayne Lashley were both sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by three years of federal probation.
Roy Lashley was from Dunnellon and Robert Lashley was from Brandon.
The two Lashleys on Nov. 17, 2021 attacked a then-24-year-old Black man near the intersection of North Citrus Springs Boulevard and North Deltona Boulevard in Citrus Springs. The Lashleys are white.
The attack began with Robert Lashley yelling racial slurs at the victim, who was crossing Deltona Boulevard.
Robert Lashley then ran over to the man and punched him several times with his fists, forcing the man to the ground. Roy Lashley joined the attack when he came over carrying an ax handle hitting the victim several times with the weapon.
Prior to the Lashleys’ federal indictment, prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office charged Roy Lashley with aggravated battery, and Robert Lashley with battery.
Roy Lashley was also charged with resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, and battery of a law enforcement officer for allegedly kicking a sheriff’s office deputy in the legs while he was being handcuffed.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene and arrested the brothers.
As the investigation continued, the CCSO detective assigned to the case conducted several interviews with witnesses to the attack and determined the brothers had targeted the victim because of his race and used racial slurs while attacking him.
The detective consulted with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Office of the United States Attorney, and it was determined that this case would be prosecuted in federal court.
"No person should ever have to worry about being a target for violence because of their race, religion, or nationality," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a media release. "I am extremely pleased with the federal convictions of these two and believe that justice has been served thanks to the aggressive prosecution of this case.”