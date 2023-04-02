If you've ever encountered sick or injured wildlife in our area, odds are you've been in contact with Hope Wildlife or Athena's Sanctuary, who work tirelessly in service of these animals.

Citrus County Audubon is inviting the public to a Baby Bird Shower from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 