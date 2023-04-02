If you've ever encountered sick or injured wildlife in our area, odds are you've been in contact with Hope Wildlife or Athena's Sanctuary, who work tirelessly in service of these animals.
Citrus County Audubon is inviting the public to a Baby Bird Shower from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
The goal of this event, which is co-sponsored by Citrus Audubon and Hernando Audubon, is to help raise money and provide supplies for these licensed wildlife rehabilitators so they can continue their important work.
This Baby Bird Shower is a benefit for Michele Kline's HOPE Wildlife Rehabilitation, located in Citrus County, and Sherri Shelley's Athena's Wildlife Sanctuary in Hernando County. These two local organizations focus on giving care to injured or orphaned wildlife in Central Florida.
The wildlife rehabilitation speakers will be outdoors, under the pole barn at 9:30 a.m. Michele Klein from HOPE and Sherri Shelley from Athena's Sanctuary are the presenters.
It's traditional to bring a present to a baby shower. If you would like to give a present to the baby birds that need to be rehabilitated, here is a list of some of the supplies needed: paper towels, Dawn dish detergent, laundry detergent, dark colored towels, bleach, white vinegar, OxiClean, gift cards for Walmart for bait fish used to feed ospreys and other birds and gift cards for Home Depot for pressure-treated lumber for age repair.
Schedule: 8 a.m. Bird walk; 9:30 a.m. Michele Kline will speak about her experiences rehabilitating wildlife and will bring an ambassador barred owl for viewing.
Throughout the morning: Native plants available for a donation, rummage sale, literature and bird boxes and a bake sale.