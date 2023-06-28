Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

Low income or no insurance should never be a deterrent to life-saving medical screenings.

The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program makes it easy to get the breast and cervical cancer screenings doctors recommend. The screenings are free or low cost if you meet program eligibility requirements.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.