Low income or no insurance should never be a deterrent to life-saving medical screenings.
The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program makes it easy to get the breast and cervical cancer screenings doctors recommend. The screenings are free or low cost if you meet program eligibility requirements.
“Breast screening includes a visit with one of our clinicians, who performs an exam and gathers a history,” said Janora Wade, Senior Community Health Nursing Director at the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County.
Cervical cancer screening is done by a “pap smear.”
If further testing is needed, such as a mammogram, an order will be written and the mammogram will be done at a local imaging center through a voucher provided by the program, Wade said.
Who is eligible?
To be eligible, a woman must meet these requirements:
Be 50–64 years of age OR 40–49 years of age with a family history of breast cancer (in a first-degree relative: parent, brother, sister or child) or symptomatic women who are underage may be eligible if no other resources are available in their area.
Have no health insurance to cover the cost of clinical breast exams, mammograms or pap smears.
Have a household income less than or equal to 200 percent of the poverty level.
Services provided
Breast and cervical cancer screening exams (clinical breast exams, mammograms, and Pap tests) to approximately 5 percent of the at-need population as funding allows.
Diagnostic funds are reserved for women screened through the program.
Care coordination to all clients with abnormal exams.
Women screened through the program and diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer are referred to the Florida Medicaid Program for eligibility determination.
Paid breast and cervical cancer treatment through Medicaid for eligible women screened through the program.
Cost and insurance
The program will pay for most services you receive if you are eligible; however, there may be some shared costs. Treatment may be paid by Medicaid.
How to apply
Florida Department of Health in Citrus County is at 3700 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, FL 34461-8071.
