Bravera Health Seven Rivers is a cornerstone of Citrus County

Bravera Health Seven Rivers is a 128-bed Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospital that opened in 1978 and supports the health and well-being of Citrus County patients who turn to the hospital for expert care.

 Special to the Chronicle

To be a cornerstone in a community is to be that organization or entity on which the community depends or is based.

A cornerstone is something reliable, something that’s firm.

