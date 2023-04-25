To be a cornerstone in a community is to be that organization or entity on which the community depends or is based.
A cornerstone is something reliable, something that’s firm.
The skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members of Bravera Health Seven Rivers support the health and well-being of patients who turn to the hospital for expert care.
But more than that, the hospital/health system is also a major contributor to the economic health of Citrus County as a major employer and taxpayer and through applying resources to expand and enhance the medical services available close to home.
In 2022, the overall impact totaled more than $126 million.
As for the health care provided in 2022: Bravera provided care at more than 124,000 patient encounters, including more than 39,000 emergency department visits, more than 6,500 inpatient admissions and more than 4,900 surgeries.
More than 73,000 patients received care across the Bravera Medical Group physician clinics.
“We help people get well and live healthier by providing quality care for patients,” said Linda Stockton, chief executive officer for Bravera Health Seven Rivers. “Our community is truly fortunate to have this dedicated team of clinicians and caregivers here in Citrus County who are making a real difference each and every day.”
Other accomplishments of Bravera Health Seven Rivers:
A second robotic surgical system;
New specialty clinic location in Homosassa and the recruitment of Jennifer Gilby, M.D., which means Urogynecology services are here locally in Homosassa;
Capital improvements totaling more than $1 million were made to improve patient privacy in the ER, enhance services for bariatric surgery and provide intravascular imaging among other investments;
Providing over $66 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable;
Payment of $3 million in property and sales taxes helps support civic resources and services;
Support for local charitable and community organizations such as the Citrus YMCA for their Pedaling for Parkinson’s program and the Crystal River Rotary Club includes financial donations and outreach;
To help fight hunger in the community and advance their purpose of helping people get well and live healthier, the hospital held its first ever Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, collecting and donating 309 jars of nut butter to SOS Food Pantry in Citrus County to help address food insecurity;
The hospital’s payroll of more than $51 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services. Last year the hospital added enhanced benefits to help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement.
To help the community live healthier, Bravera Health offers a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration. Sign up at https://www.braverahealth.com/ e-newsletter-sign-up -seven-rivers.