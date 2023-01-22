Bonnie Rybak sits along the running trail at the Citrus Memorial Health Systems YMCA. She was instrumental in the planning and implementation of the popular exercise trail that winds around the Y's property.
Once a month, Bonnie Rybak and her fellow Rotarians unload pallets of food from a Citrus County Blessings truck at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness to be sorted and packed in bags.
On the days Let’s Feed Citrus has a food distribution, Rybak is there, loading food into people’s vehicles and doing whatever else needs to be done for the hundreds of cars filled with people needing food to feed their families or give to their neighbors.
“I mark the dates on my calendar because that’s a priority for me,” Rybak said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The now-retired former educator is the first to tell you that there are more people in Citrus County who do bigger things than she does.
And that’s true.
But, it’s someone like Bonnie Rybak, who prefers being behind the scenes doing the small but nevertheless important tasks, who is exactly the kind of person an organization — or a community — needs to thrive.
Because of her willingness to be in the background, to do the work and not expect or even desire the glory, because of her enthusiasm and energy and passion for making the community a better place, whether unloading trucks, serving on boards, tutoring or raising funds, because of her dependability and perseverance, Bonnie Rybak is the 2022 Citrus County Chronicle Citizen of the Year.
Each year, the Chronicle Editorial Board solicits the community for nominees of people who have a positive impact on the lives of others.
Rybak was nominated by Inverness businesswoman Linda VanAllen.
Though Bonnie Ryback was chosen as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Chronicle readers submitted…
“Bonnie is a rare gift in our community, and it’s time she was recognized for all her hard work,” VanAllen said. “Whatever she does, whatever board she’s on, she’s passionate about making it successful and determined to do whatever she can.
“When you get to know Bonnie, you know that every day when she gets up she’s wondering who she can help that day. She puts her heart and soul into everything she does.”
•••
Rybak came to Citrus County in August 1974 from Batavia, New York, a small town outside of Buffalo.
She was two months out of college and came to teach English at Citrus High School in Inverness, which turned into a 36-year career.
“Initially, I taught English for six years, and was the yearbook advisor for 21 years,” she said. “I had gotten my master's in library media, and when there was an opening I took that job (at CHS), and I was still able to keep one class, yearbook journalism.”
When she first retired in 2010, her plan was to do nothing.
That didn’t last long.
“I was contacted by someone from the Rotary Club of Inverness who asked if I wanted to join — I knew about them because I was the school liaison to the club, bringing the students of the month to their meetings,” she said.
By joining Rotary, Rybak said, she met people who introduced her to organizations that sparked her interest and her desire to be productive in retirement — and to have fun. Through Rotary she became involved with Three Sisters Springs, the Friends of the Crystal River Refuge, the Boys & Girls Club, the Path, the YMCA and more.
“God put Bonnie in my life at the right time,” said Lace Blue-McLean, fellow Rotarian and friend. “She’s someone who gives back to her community in so many ways, and because she does so much behind the scenes, you might not be aware of Bonnie Rybak.
“She was instrumental in getting the funds for the visitor’s center at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. Her sorority, DKG, raises money for scholarships. In Rotary, she’s responsible for our scholarship committee; the Brewfest — she’s responsible for getting sponsors. She’s on the board at the Path and the YMCA. The list goes on.
“Personally, she’s my best friend. We’re yin and yang. She’s someone I can depend on … and she’s pulled me off the ledge at times when all I want to do is scream by helping me see a different side of a situation. She knows people, their strengths and weaknesses, so she doesn't put someone in a position where they’re not comfortable or might fail.”
•••
Always a teacher, the first year Rybak was in Rotary, the club president at the time asked if she would head up a group of volunteers to serve as mentors to the kids at the Inverness Boys & Girls Club, so she did.
“We’d go there after school and help them with homework and sometimes play games,” she said.
Each year the Chronicle recognizes a Citizen of the Year for accomplishments important to ou…
Then DuWayne Sipper, executive director at the Path and fellow Rotarian, contacted Rybak and asked her if she could get some other retired teachers to start a literacy program with their clients, some who had never gone beyond grade school.
“I had one client, and the first day I met him I cried all the way home,” Rybak said. “He was almost 60 and read at maybe a third-grade level, and I thought I would never be able to help him. Most publications are at a sixth-grade reading level.
“But happily, after two years he raised three grade levels in reading. That was one of my proudest accomplishments, because I was so defeated at first.”
•••
As she sat on a bench on the outdoor trail at the YMCA in Lecanto after attending two board meetings that day, Rybak said the same Rotarian who first asked her to join Rotary also nudged her to join the YMCA board.
She said she hesitated because she didn't know what she could contribute, especially financially. At that time she was 58 on a retired teacher’s pension and not yet collecting Social Security.
For many high school students, the thought of tackling the college application and interview…
But she said yes.
“She served on the YMCA board for many years and is always very involved and quick to volunteer,” said Gerry Mulligan, Chronicle Publisher Emeritus and fellow YMCA board member.
“One of the most impressive traits of Bonnie is that she would always make a large donation annually to the YMCA fund. All the directors were asked to contribute at a level over $1,000. Newspaper publishers and Black Diamond residents could afford to do that. But Bonnie was a school teacher who didn’t make a huge amount of money. Yet she always contributed at an aggressive level.
“Bonnie likes to work with people who are getting things done.”
David Reed, YMCA of the Suncoast executive director, said, “Bonnie is such a strong woman in our community and brings so much to our YMCA board. When she speaks, everyone listens. One of her strongest assets is the way she connects with so many people, and one of her tasks as a council member is to help us share our story with different people.”
Rybak said that when the Y was still in the fundraising stage, she was asked to be the keynote speaker at an event with the hope of raising a quarter-million dollars.
“I hate public speaking,” she said, but for the Y, she would gladly step out of her comfort zone.
Two days before the event, as she practiced her written speech, her husband told her it was “fine,” but didn’t sound like her.
So, she trashed the speech and at the event simply spoke from her heart.
“I have so many good memories of the Y in upstate New York,” she said. “I learned to swim at the Y; I was on a swim team.”
Jim Green may not be a household name to Citrus County residents.
And thanks to what she learned through the YMCA, she once helped save a friend from drowning.
“I had a few bullet points and just had a conversation with an audience of 150-200 people about how I felt about the Y, and it was so easy,” she said.
That night they raised more than their goal of $250,000.
“Bonnie is the epitome of what a true servant leader should look like,” David Reed said. “Not only does she serve us at the YMCA, but she is involved in many different ways throughout Citrus County, including Rotary and the Citrus County retired teachers community. Because I am also a Rotarian, I have been able to see Bonnie serve in that realm, and she continues to stand out. I am lucky to know Bonnie and work alongside her.”