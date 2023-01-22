Bonnie Rybak

Longtime educator Bonnie Rybak serves on the board of directors at the Citrus Memorial Health Systems YMCA. She has been named as the 2022 Citrus County Chronicle Citizen of the Year.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Once a month, Bonnie Rybak and her fellow Rotarians unload pallets of food from a Citrus County Blessings truck at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness to be sorted and packed in bags.

On the days Let’s Feed Citrus has a food distribution, Rybak is there, loading food into people’s vehicles and doing whatever else needs to be done for the hundreds of cars filled with people needing food to feed their families or give to their neighbors.

Bonnie Rybak sits along the running trail at the Citrus Memorial Health Systems YMCA. She was instrumental in the planning and implementation of the popular exercise trail that winds around the Y's property.
Bonnie Rybak, a board member at the Citrus Memorial Health Systems YMCA in Lecanto. She has been named the 2022 Citrus County Chronicle’s Citizen of the Year.

