A vanity plate without valid license plate numbers led to the arrest of a Floral City woman now facing drug charges.
According to the arrest records of Jasmine Marie Dollar, 25, the arresting deputy reported that on Jan. 31, while on traffic patrol on Est Gobbler Drive in Floral City, he saw a dark blue 2004 Honda sedan heading west.
The deputy reported that the vehicle’s vanity plate didn’t have a valid plate number and that he recognized the driver as having a suspended license, according to records.
The deputy reported turning his cruiser around and following the other vehicle with lights and siren, according to records. The deputy said the other vehicle sped up and drove at a high speed and erratically. The deputy also reported the vehicle passed other cars despite two, no passing, solid yellow lines on the road.
According to records, the deputy reported the car then slowed and that the passenger, who the deputy recognized as Dollar, getting out of the vehicle and running toward a thick wooded area by the road.
According to records, the deputy chased her and shouted “stop running Jasmine” but lost her in the woods.
More deputies arrived, including a K-9 deputy with partner Odie. Odie was sent into the woods to find Dollar, according to records, and when the dog closed in, Dollar ran again, this time about three-quarters of a mile before being caught.
According to records, Odie also signaled for drugs in the car and when deputies searched it they found a duffle bag with Dollar’s name and inside materials testing positive for fentanyl, a syringe, and drug paraphernalia, according to records.
The arresting deputy charged Dollar with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.
The deputy asked Dollar why she ran. According to records, Dollar replied that she was afraid that she might have had a Marion County arrest warrant.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.