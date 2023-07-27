The body of a man who went missing Thursday, July 20, on the Rainbow River was found the next day after an apparent drowning death in the river.
Erin Roberts, 34, was last seen by friends jumping off the East Pennsylvania Avenue bridge into the water north of Blue Run of Dunnellon Park, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office report. The group of friends were kayaking together on the river before they went to eat at Swampy’s Bar & Grille. Roberts opted to remain behind at the bridge, according to one of the friends, Debbie Johnson.
Johnson said they couldn’t find Roberts when they returned to Blue Run, so they put their kayaks back in the water to search for Roberts, to no avail. She said they assumed Roberts caught a ride home or visited another location.
Johnson said she contacted multiple family members of Roberts the next morning, July 21, but none had heard from him. She returned to the river to seek information about his location and advised one of his family members to report Roberts as missing.
At about 12:55 p.m. on July 21, first responders were alerted that a body was found in the water near Swampy’s. Gordon Hayles, a Crystal River man who was swimming approximately 35-45 feet southwest of the Blue Run tubing ramp, saw what he said looked like a body at the bottom of the river at around 10 feet deep. When he realized it was a body, he called for help and pulled it to the ramp with the help of another individual.
One witness at Blue Run, Kimberly Mistler, who was vacationing from Minnesota, was a nurse and helped perform CPR for several minutes until medics arrived and took over. Roberts didn’t show signs of life and was pronounced deceased at 1:32 p.m.
A sister of Roberts who spoke to investigators said she last knew of him drinking alcohol with friends near Swampy’s. His friends confirmed he was drinking prior to his disappearance.
In addition to climbing the bridge on July 20, witnesses also said Roberts was climbing a tree near Blue Run and swinging into the water on a rope.
Officers reported no signs of foul play at the scene, and X-rays confirmed Roberts suffered no obvious injuries.
Jumping off the bridge is against the law, and the Dunnellon City Council recently passed an ordinance this year banning swimming at the tube and kayak ramp at Blue Run Park.