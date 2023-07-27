The body of a man who went missing Thursday, July 20, on the Rainbow River was found the next day after an apparent drowning death in the river.

Erin Roberts, 34, was last seen by friends jumping off the East Pennsylvania Avenue bridge into the water north of Blue Run of Dunnellon Park, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office report. The group of friends were kayaking together on the river before they went to eat at Swampy’s Bar & Grille. Roberts opted to remain behind at the bridge, according to one of the friends, Debbie Johnson.

