The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 28-year-old man found dead in the Ace Hardware Store parking lot in Inverness Monday afternoon.
There was no additional information from the sheriff’s office.
“This is an ongoing investigation and the cause of death is still being determined by the medical examiner,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough emailed the Chronicle.
“However, there is no cause for concern for public safety at this time,” she wrote.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
