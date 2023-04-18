CCSO 2020 Logo
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 28-year-old man found dead in the Ace Hardware Store parking lot in Inverness Monday afternoon.

There was no additional information from the sheriff’s office.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.