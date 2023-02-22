County officials expected commercial and residential growth to spring up along the new Suncoast Parkway route through Citrus County.
And today, almost one year since the toll road opened, it seems to be happening.
County commissioners Tuesday will consider a development agreement with Cardinal Farms Group LLC and allow staff to proceed with the necessary review and public hearings.
The applicant intends to develop a 147-acre site off Cardinal Street that would be a mix of residential and non-residential uses. The plan shows single-family homes, villas, townhomes, apartments and a mix of commercial including a 150-room hotel and mixed retail.
Not surprisingly, the Suncoast Parkway interchange is just east of the site.
Commissioners last year gave the green light for staff to consider a similar agreement with Cardinal Farms but the applicant pulled the request before it could even get to the planning and development committee stage last December.
This time around, Cardinal Farms is back with essentially the same proposal but with different management players so a new development agreement is needed.
The management team of Cardinal Farms includes Hamid Ashtari, whose offer of $6.6 million for the Betz Farm property in Crystal River was accepted by commissioners.
Among other things, the developer would need a change in the county comprehensive plan amendment and an amendment to the zoning designation at the parcel to general commercial and medium-density residential.
Details are sketchy and the project is still in the beginning stages. But the submission of a development agreement is a first step.
Opened in February 2022, the parkway was extended 13 miles from U.S. 98 in Hernando County to State Road 44 in Lecanto.
The parcel under consideration is the largest parcel in what is called the Cardinal Interchange Management Area (IMA). An IMA addresses what kind of development is best suited for those growth areas: from mixed-use to medical back office, from light industrial and distribution to Town Center development.
“The parkway is definitely living up to its expectations,” County Commissioner Holly Davis said.
Citrus County, she added, needs more tourist lodging for tourists so the hotel would be welcome, she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
