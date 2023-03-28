The county will hold three workshops previously identified as high-priority initiatives.
The workshops will focus on funding for the new animal shelter, master plans for the Inverness and Crystal River airports and a pay-classification study for government employees.
All workshops will be held at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Here’s the schedule:
- New animal shelter presentation: 9 a.m. April 25 - Tocoi Engineering and MLM-Martin Architects will present county commissioners with a conceptual design aimed at bring this project closer to the previously agreed $9 million threshold.
An earlier consultant’s report came back at $22 million.
- Employee pay and classification study: 10 a.m. May 11 - Commissioners have said they need to pay their employees competitive wages so as to retain them and attract others.
The board will explore ways to pay for those salary increases.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach has been pushing for this particular initiative.
- Crystal River & Inverness Airport master plan: 9 a.m. June 6 - Recognizing the role both airports play in economic development, commissioners want to make sure they are equipped for future growth.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.