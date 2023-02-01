Transportation impact fees cannot be used to resurface or improve roads but can only be used to widen them or increase capacity.

That's what is needed in Citrus County as it experiences growth pains and the expected clogging of local roads, according to county commissioners.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

