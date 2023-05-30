Bob O'Connell

Bob O'Connell, owner of O'Connell's Landscaping & Nursery in Homosassa for more than 40 years, is retiring this summer.

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

As the owner of O’Connell’s Landscaping & Nursery on U.S. 19 in Homosassa for the past 44 years, Bob O’Connell has had a front row seat watching Citrus County grow.

“This is an interesting piece of property,” he said. “I bought it in March 1979. Originally it was a commercial building in the front, two triplexes and a swimming pool.”

