As the owner of O’Connell’s Landscaping & Nursery on U.S. 19 in Homosassa for the past 44 years, Bob O’Connell has had a front row seat watching Citrus County grow.
“This is an interesting piece of property,” he said. “I bought it in March 1979. Originally it was a commercial building in the front, two triplexes and a swimming pool.”
His parents had been in the nursery business in New York, so being raised in the business, he transplanted himself to Homosassa and opened his own nursery and landscaping business.
After 44 years, O’Connell is getting ready to hang up his pruning shears and gardening gloves, retiring sometime between now and August.
“One of my customers told me, ‘Bob, you need to stop selling the roses and start smelling the roses,’ so that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.
When he first started the business, Citrus County was still fairly rural. He lived on the property in one of the triplex apartments and rented out the rest.
“When I moved here, the rent was $150 a month and I raised it to $175,” he said. “I thought that might be too much, but now I’m getting $1,000 a month, and they’re only 800-square-feet.”
Twenty years ago, he bought a house in Crystal River, because, as he explained, “When you live where you work, you never have a day off.
“As it is, I’m here every day pruning and spraying and fertilizing, watering — and you gotta worry about hurricanes and high winds, and then 20-degree weather in January and February and putting out frost blankets," he said.
“And then I’m taking care of the apartments and the pool and the nursery and buying and selling — I’m a one-man army. Someone suggested I get a manager, but it would take $50,000 a year to replace me. Ten, 20 years ago, I didn’t even gross $50,000!”
That’s not to say he hasn’t enjoyed his job.
He talked about going to buy trees, 40 or 50 at a time, and personally choosing each one, and about the customers he’s had for decades who would come from all over.
During COVID, when everyone stayed home and did DIY projects at home, financially, O’Connell had three record-breaking years.
“I’m having another record year this year,” he said.
O’Connell sold the property to a buyer in Ocala in December 2022.
“He wants to build another triplex, and on the one-and-a-half acres in the back he wants to put about 20 more apartments. But he didn’t want the nursery (business),” O’Connell said.
So, now O'Connell is winding down his work life to make room for rest and relaxation and being able to do more with the Homosassa Lions Club, of which he’s been an active member for 40-plus years.
“I’ll have time to do (Lions Club) events, especially on Saturdays,” he said. “Everybody asks me what I’m going to do when I retire and I tell them, ‘I’m going to your house.’
“A lady, in her 80s, invited me to come over for dinner three, four times a week, but she had a request. She said, ‘Come for dinner, but bring a shovel with you. You can do landscaping — I need some help outside.’”
Check the O’Connell’s Landscaping & Nursery page on Facebook for discount plant sales and updates on the business closing date.
The nursery is at 6370 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Phone: 352-628-6700.