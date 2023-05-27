The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River encourages the boating public to make themselves familiar with existing and new boating laws.

As of April 2021, a new boating safety law took effect, requiring the use of engine cut-off switches (ECOS), also known as “a kill switch,” in all recreational boats under 26 feet long while operating in federal waters. The U.S. Coast Guard implemented this new law after it was passed by the U.S. Congress in the National Defense Authorization Act.

