The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River encourages the boating public to make themselves familiar with existing and new boating laws.
As of April 2021, a new boating safety law took effect, requiring the use of engine cut-off switches (ECOS), also known as “a kill switch,” in all recreational boats under 26 feet long while operating in federal waters. The U.S. Coast Guard implemented this new law after it was passed by the U.S. Congress in the National Defense Authorization Act.
The Coast Guard receives reports every year of recreational vessel operators who are suddenly and unexpectedly thrown out of their boat. These events have led to injuries and deaths.
During these incidents the boat continues to operate with no one in control of the vessel, leaving the operator stranded in the water. The boat continues on course or begins to circle the person in the water eventually striking them, often with the propeller.
The ECOS is used to prevent runaway vessels and the threats they pose.
The engine cut-off switch should always be used on a watercraft with a motor (i.e., powerboat, personal watercraft). This may be a cord lanyard that is attached to the operator’s wrist or life jacket, and then properly attached, or a wireless switch that includes a wristband or visible fob for the boat operator and/or passengers. An engine cut-off switch will immediately stop the boat’s engine should the operator — or for some brands, even a passenger — fall overboard.
With some exceptions, boaters who do not have an ECOS could face penalties starting at $100 for the first offense, then increasing to $250 on the second instance, before rising to the $500 mark for continued violations.
According to the law, some exceptions to the rule apply if:
- The main helm of the covered vessel is installed in an enclosed cabin.
- The vessel does not have an engine cut-off switch.
- The vessel was built before Jan. 1, 2020.