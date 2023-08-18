Crystal River may be losing a boat ramp currently located on the River Walk and directly across City Hall. That boat ramp was the main topic of discussion at the Crystal River Area Council meeting held Thursday at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. Highway 19).
“We discussed the boat ramp at length,” said Chamber President and CEO Josh Wooten, who added that those in attendance were members of the Chamber, and government officials from Crystal River and Citrus County. However, that wasn’t the only boat ramp discussed. “We have a severe shortage of boat ramps on the west side.”
During discussions it was proposed by the council that a replacement ramp be constructed at Fort Island Gulf Trail. That is the only way a new ramp can be constructed. If approved by the powers that be, the possibility also exists for the construction of additional parking sites at Fort Island Gulf Trail.
Part of the reason that location was proposed, said Wooten, was because that site in not part of the Manatee Protection Plan, which has been in place in Citrus County since 1999, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservancy Agency (FWC) website, making it one of 13 counties with that designation.
As part of the protection plan, work on the River Walk cannot start until autumn, when manatee season comes to an end. If all necessary documents are in place, work can start as early as autumn 2023; otherwise it will have to wait until autumn 2024.
Building a boat ramp there, according to Wooten, is imperative.
“We can ill afford to lose a boat ramp, one we can never get back,” he said. He added that as a further incentive for relocating the boat ramp to Fort Island Gulf Trail is that former Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink (who earlier this week was appointed to fill a vacancy on the city’s governing council) identified a grant that will pay 10 percent for the design of a new ramp.
The lack of boat ramps is not limited only in Crystal River. Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard said the county has made it a top priority to construct a proposed 10-boat lane ramps, along with a parking area for 200 boats and other amenities on eight acres at the site of the Cross Florida Barge Canal, located 10 miles north of Crystal River on U.S. 19.
“We’re supporting that project and we’re happy they (county commissioners) have made that a priority,” Wooten said. He added that a vote taken by members of the Crystal River Area Council was unanimous in that regard.