Crystal River may be losing a boat ramp currently located on the River Walk and directly across City Hall. That boat ramp was the main topic of discussion at the Crystal River Area Council meeting held Thursday at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. Highway 19).

“We discussed the boat ramp at length,” said Chamber President and CEO Josh Wooten, who added that those in attendance were members of the Chamber, and government officials from Crystal River and Citrus County. However, that wasn’t the only boat ramp discussed. “We have a severe shortage of boat ramps on the west side.”

