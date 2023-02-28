Chassahowitzka River Campground

The Chassahowitzka River Campground is a popular destination and offers a variety of activities.

The ongoing controversy between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and the county over ownership rights to the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp is about to enter the litigation stage.

“Unfortunately, our attempts to resolve this issue have been unsuccessful and we are left with no other option but to seek a determination through the courts,” SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong wrote Monday in an email to County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.