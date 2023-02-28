The ongoing controversy between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and the county over ownership rights to the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp is about to enter the litigation stage.
“Unfortunately, our attempts to resolve this issue have been unsuccessful and we are left with no other option but to seek a determination through the courts,” SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong wrote Monday in an email to County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.
“In that arena, we can each provide our evidence to support our ownership claims and an independent third party can review the facts and make a decision.”
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle on Monday he has no doubt the county will win any court challenge.
“We need to maintain ownership of the boat ramp so the public will have access to the Chassahowitzka," he said.
The county and the water district have fought a war of words for months as to who is the rightful owner of the boat ramp, parking lot and campgrounds.
The Chassahowitzka River Campground is at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa. It’s popular with the public because they can navigate down the river with a small boat toward the Gulf and scalloping locations.
The District had arranged a meeting with Schlabach to see if an amicable solution could be reached but it was canceled on the advice of county attorney Denis Dymond Lyn.
Schlabach told the Chronicle she didn’t feel comfortable meeting with the District without the county attorney and full board present. With legal action being threatened it takes the dispute to another level, she said.
“It is unfortunate that both our scheduled meetings to discuss ownership of the Chassahowitzka Boat Ramp were canceled by the county,” Armstrong said. “I had hoped we could use the opportunity to try to work this out and find a possible resolution that we could bring to our respective boards for consideration.”
The District was scheduled to discuss the matter at its Tuesday, Feb. 28 meeting.