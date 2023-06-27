This past Tuesday, June 27, was a good day to put Cole and Ruger – two bloodhounds – to work learning how to track down people through their sense of smell. Actually, it wasn’t so much the two canines learning as it was their handlers: Joseph Crocker and Tim Rowand, sheriff’s deputies from Tennessee (Weakley and Decatur counties, respectively).

“They came in Sunday for a week of training and to learn how to “read” their dogs,” said Linda Boles, one of the people who founded Find-M Friends K9 in 2014 in Crystal River.

