This past Tuesday, June 27, was a good day to put Cole and Ruger – two bloodhounds – to work learning how to track down people through their sense of smell. Actually, it wasn’t so much the two canines learning as it was their handlers: Joseph Crocker and Tim Rowand, sheriff’s deputies from Tennessee (Weakley and Decatur counties, respectively).
“They came in Sunday for a week of training and to learn how to “read” their dogs,” said Linda Boles, one of the people who founded Find-M Friends K9 in 2014 in Crystal River.
Learning how to “read” their dog is essential, said Boles. “Your dog is going to give you certain signs why they’re doing what they’re doing. Are they still tracking, or are they taking you on a nonsense run?"
The latter is possible for any number of reasons, such as a shift in the wind, which will blow a person’s scent in a direction other than the path the person being tracked has taken.
Then there’s the fact that in some respects, bloodhounds act like people.
“They’re dogs, not machines,” Boles said. “Sometimes they don’t want to work. Other times they’re having a bad day.”
That’s the importance for Crocker and Rowand to learn how to “read” their dogs. They need to be trained just as equally as their dogs; Crocker will be Cole’s handler, and Rowand will be Ruger’s handler.
Although only in their third day of training, both deputies spoke of what they had learned thus far.
“I’m overcorrecting,” said Crocker.
“I’m learning to trust Ruger,” said Rowand.
Both factors are equally important, perhaps more so the latter. That’s because of the ability of bloodhounds to track.
“We teach them what we want them to track, which is people,” Boles said. For the exercise Tuesday, she had the officers, as well as several volunteers make samples of their odor. “People have distinct odors, just like fingerprints.”
For Crocker and Cole, theirs was an exercise that began two hours earlier, when volunteer Eric Dearden laid out a path that also included an area where a number of people had congregated.
In a test, he took Cole to an area where a lot of people were swimming. Cole ignored the people and went to the scent only,” Boles said.
When Boles and several others founded Find M Friends, it was because they had identified the need for more bloodhounds. With today’s aging population, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are on the rise. Even senior citizens who don’t have these conditions can still get confused and lost.
The same can be said about children.
“Children are curious. It’s not unusual for them to sneak away to explore and then get lost,” she said. This included children diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.
Of course, bloodhounds are used to track down criminals.
“These guys are able to track older trails, as much as 24 to 48 hours old,” she said.
At this time, most bloodhounds from Find-M Friends are with law enforcement, primarily in the Southeast. However, there are those in New Jersey, and most recently a dog was acquired by a law enforcement agency in Oklahoma.
