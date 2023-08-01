David Campbell

David Campbell, 69, made his 700th blood donation Sunday, July 30, at LifeSouth Blood Center in Lecanto. He is seen here with Jennifer Hodson, a LifeSouth phlebotomist.

When David Campbell was a boy, his father worked as a janitor in the food services department at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.