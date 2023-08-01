When David Campbell was a boy, his father worked as a janitor in the food services department at Walter Reed Medical Center.
“Any time a woman had a baby with an Rh factor problem, my father was asked to donate blood for the baby – he was O negative,” Campbell said.
Type O blood, known as the “universal blood type,” is often in short supply and in high demand by hospitals.
“So, growing up, I was inspired by my dad,” Campbell said. “His blood saved babies’ lives.”
Since 1979, Campbell, now 69, has been following his father’s example as a regular blood donor.
On Sunday, July 30, Campbell reached his 700th donation, at LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Lecanto.
He had already given 389 donations when he became a LifeSouth blood donor in 1996.
Campbell said he had been a regular donor for quite a while, but years ago had gotten discouraged and stopped.
“Then when I was at church, a little Baptist church in Sarasota, a young, red-haired man came and spoke before the sermon about donating blood and blood platelets,” he said. “His father had had leukemia, and the only reason he survived long enough for this young man to be born was because of blood donors.
“Then I started looking for a place to donate again,” he said.
“When I first started donating, I was CMV negative; CMV is a virus. If you’ve been exposed to it, your blood can’t be used for babies. So, with what my father had done, I was inspired to donate every chance they would allow me to – I was saving babies, just like my father.”
Campbell admitted that whenever he thinks about quitting, he remembers talking with a group of Citrus County sheriff’s deputies and realizing how at risk they are for injuries that require receiving blood.
“Meeting them rejuvenated me to keep on donating,” he said.
Then when he learned he had been exposed to CMV and his blood could no longer be used for infants, he switched from donating whole blood to platelets.
Platelets, the small, colorless cell fragments in blood, have the main function of sticking to the lining of blood vessels to help stop or prevent bleeding.
Campbell said it takes about 108 minutes for him to “donate a double,” and that his goal is doing it 24 times a year, which is the maximum amount in a 12-month period.
He said he usually likes to watch movies while he’s in the chair at the blood center, and that he thinks he’s seen “Master and Commander” about 200-300 times.
“The reason I’m telling you this – I’m almost 70, and I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to donate, Lord willing, until I die,” he said. “I want other people to step in and do it.
“When I did my 600th donation, I was talking to a young man there, and from what I understand, he’s still giving. He’s trying to break my record, which is OK with me.
“I feel this is a way to give back to the community,” he said, “so, please, if you’re able to do it, do it. There’s such a desperate need.
“Also, the real unsung heroes are the phlebotomists. They are here every single day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.”