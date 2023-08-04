Citrus County Blessings 1

Citrus County Blessing Executive Director Christina Reed, left, sorts through a pallet of food items Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, as volunteer Joe Adams, center, and Blessings operations director Rachelle Garrett-Butler assist with the items that will eventually be given to students at Rock Crusher Elementary School. Citrus County Blessings provides weekend meals to children in need through a partnership with the Citrus County School District.

Imagine being a child or a teen and being hungry.

During the week you get to eat breakfast and lunch at school, but by Saturday you’re hungry again.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Blessings 2

Joe Adams has been volunteering with Citrus County Blessings since 2016. He stands with Blessings executive director Christina Reed on Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, as a forklift loads two pallets of food onto a trailer pulled away by Adams. The food will be taken to a local church, packed and sent to Rock Crusher Elementary School, where students needing assistance will take the food home on weekends.
Citrus County Blessings 3

Citrus County Blessings Executive Director Christina Reed gets to know Belle, a rescue pet adopted by Blessings volunteer Joe Adams. The animal is the unofficial mascot of the organization that provides food to school students in need.
Citrus County Blessings 4

Christina Reed, executive director of Citrus County Blessings, watches as a forklift loads pallets of food onto a waiting trailer Wednesday morning, Aug. 2.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.