Black History

Shelia Wright, left, Craig WIlliams, 12, John Langley, Dr. Tammy Langley, La'Nya Soloman, 16, and Brittny Sanders-Soloman sit ont he front steps of the Citadel of Life Cathedral Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, discussing African American culture within Citrus County.

On a Wednesday evening, a multi-generational group of folks gathered on the steps of Citadel of Life Cathedral in Inverness — teens, teachers, a school principal, who is also the church’s pastor, and her husband, also a teacher.

As they sat on the steps of the church, they talked about a range of topics surrounding Black history: stories from their grandparents, being called the N word, negative stereotyping, as well as being proud of their families’ rich legacies, about their hope for the future and for the very future of their history.

Black History

Citadel of Life Cathedral minister Dr. Tammy Langley, right, sits with John Langley Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, discussing the history of the African American community.
Black History

Brittany Sanders-Solomon sits with her daughter Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, at the front of their church The Citadel of Life Cathedral in Inverness.
Black History

Taireke Jordon
Black History

Twelve-year-old Craig WIlliams listens to some of his church family discuss African American culture and how history of the black community is passed down to younger generations.
Black History

La'Nya Solomon, 16, listens to her mother speak Wednesday evening, Feb. 15 on the front steps of the Citadel of Life Cathedral in Inverness Wednesday evening, Feb. 15.

