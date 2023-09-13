230913-CC-cr-hurricane-update-proclamation presented

One proclamation was presented at the Sept. 11 Crystal River City Council regular meeting, which recognized and commemorated those who perished at the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pa. Accepting the proclamation from Mayor Joe Meek are members from law enforcement and fire rescue. They are flanked by council members and the city manager, Douglas Baber.

 Steve Steiner/Chronicle

At the Monday, Sept. 11 regular meeting, Crystal River City Council members in a voice vote unanimously approved an emergency declaration extension in order to further continue cleanup efforts following Hurricane Idalia’s impact on the city. Declaration includes 100 percent cost-reimbursement for debris removal and emergency protective measures for 30 days.

This came following a report regarding cleanup efforts and related activities and how these are progressing, according to Crystal River City Manager Douglas Baber, who updated the City Council at the meeting.

