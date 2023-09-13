At the Monday, Sept. 11 regular meeting, Crystal River City Council members in a voice vote unanimously approved an emergency declaration extension in order to further continue cleanup efforts following Hurricane Idalia’s impact on the city. Declaration includes 100 percent cost-reimbursement for debris removal and emergency protective measures for 30 days.
This came following a report regarding cleanup efforts and related activities and how these are progressing, according to Crystal River City Manager Douglas Baber, who updated the City Council at the meeting.
Among those, he said, were the efforts by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies to halt scavengers from picking through furniture, appliances and other debris placed curbside. In some instances, incidents were reported in which these people were brazenly entering homes and removing items. In addition, Sheriff’s Office deputies have also been monitoring for unlicensed contractors. It’s a bit of a challenge, according to Lt. John Bergen, who operates out of the Crystal River substation (which is now temporarily headquartered at the Chamber of Commerce building on U.S. 19).
“There’s a lot more of them than there are of us,” Bergen said. However, word is getting around, he added. If anyone spots someone going through the items placed at curbside, or has been approached by someone who might not be licensed and insured, they can call 866-532-1440 to file a complaint.
In speaking with the FDOT, Baber said, the department has a contractor who is picking up debris along U.S. 19. Some debris is yet to be picked up, but Baber assured all of it would eventually be removed. He also urged those who haven’t yet set out debris to not delay any further.
“So, if you see that, or you have friends that own businesses there on 19, please make sure they get that stuff out to the highway and we’ll get it picked up,” he said.
Not everything is getting done all at once. As an example, the city manager pointed out that there hasn’t been any mowing, but he has been told it will soon get underway.
Among the final updates from Baber was that the adjuster has inspected and reviewed all city buildings and is now working through the process related to the city’s insurance provider. Next up would be of direct benefit to homeowners for Sept. 25, for which he urged people to “mark their calendars.”
“(This) is the day that we’ll have boots on the ground,” said Baber, who added that inspectors will be doing substantial damage estimates. “So this is where we’ll be going door-to-door and looking at these homes that had significant damage.”
Baber then clarified an action currently underway regarding safety inspections. There are three tags, either red, yellow or green, and it is the red tags that might be a source of concern. As he explained, the tags are to let homeowners know that the city is doing its due diligence, to make sure residents’ homes are safe.
“So what this does is, it lets you know as a homeowner this red tag is not a ‘We’re condemning your home,'” Baber said. He gave as an example perhaps a home had 28 inches of water. That water may have affected the wiring in the house. Or because the water set for several days, possible mold damage may be taking place. “So the goal is to call that phone number on the font of that sticker that’s on your door and they will help instruct you through the process on your next step. It doesn’t mean you can’t go in your house. We’re recommending that you do not go into your house. So, that’s what the safety inspections are.”