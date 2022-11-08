A pet bird died in what firefighters believe was an accidental house fire in Homosassa.
Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at around 11:28 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, to an address off of West Yulee Drive, where arriving firefighters found a two-story house 25 percent involved with flames, according to CCFR
CCFR units from stations in Homosassa, Pine Ridge, Sugarmill Woods, Hernando, Connell Heights, Kensington and Citrus Springs controlled the blaze by 12:01 p.m.
Further investigations revealed a handyman was working on the home when there was an electrical shortage. When the handyman returned to the house from his vehicle, the front porch was on fire, according to CCFR, which deemed the fire accidental in nature.
Two dogs were found safe, but one bird was found dead. No injuries were reported, but the house was ruled a total loss because of smoke and water damages.
